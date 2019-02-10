Stranger assaults multiple people unprovoked in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Officials with the University of Michigan issued a warning Sunday after two students were attacked Saturday night by a stranger in Ann Arbor.

The first assault happened just before 9 p.m. at the Starbucks located in the 200 block of State Street. Police said a man entered the shop, approached a student who was sitting and struck them in the back of their head with a chair.

The second assault happened at about 10:30 p.m. at West Park. Police said a man approached a woman who was walking through the park and began punching her. She was hit at least 15 times.

According to authorities, both of these encounters were unprovoked and neither victim knew the man who assaulted them.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Division of Public Safety and Securty at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6939.

Ann Arbor city officials released the following tips to help others stay safe:

• Look assertive and be aware of your surroundings.

• Trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative.

• Walk with a friend or co-worker in well-lit areas.

• If you feel threatened, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911 from any phone.

• If you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior. Call 911.



