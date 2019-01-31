Straw house built by University of Michigan students featured on Big Ten Network

ANN ARBOR - Built last summer at the UM Campus Farm at Matthaei Botanical Gardens by students, a straw bale house is in the spotlight this week.

Big Ten Network's LiveBIG released this video Monday on YouTube:

It follows the progress of students and their professor from the Penny Stamps School of Art & Design, Joe Trumpey.

"Some of the philosophy about this building is art and some of it is design," Trumpey told Michigan News in June, 2018. "One little straw bale building on campus isn’t going to fix climate change or U-M’s carbon footprint, but it can help make those issues more visible."

It took roughly a month for art and engineering students to build the structure, and they're hoping it will start a conversation about green building and carbon neutrality.

Read: University of Michigan students build sustainable house on Ann Arbor campus

