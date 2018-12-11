Stretch studio, Reach Bodywork Studio, set to open its doors Saturday

Technique developer and Reach Bodywork Studio owner, Jolie Levi, has years of experience using different techniques to help clients. Photo credit | Abby Rose Photography

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Saturday, another new Ann Arbor business will open its doors. Reach Bodywork Studio, a studio specializing in active release stretching, will have its grand opening party from 2 to 6 p.m.

If you are anything like us and your workout was longer than planned, you probably skipped a post-workout stretch to make up for lost time. As an often ignored part of a workout, a lack of stretching can lead to pain, stiff muscles and joints and a general lack of energy.

Reach Bodywork Studio aims to change that. The stretching studio takes a holistic approach to how people -- and their bodies -- can be transformed by pain and tightness. Using its “active release” technique and other techniques, the studio provides relief from pain, individualized stretching plans and more energy for its clients.

The Reach technique has been developed to not only relieve pain but to increase energy. Photo credit | Abby Rose Photography

At Saturday’s event, you can join Reach specialists for a chance to win a free membership at the VIP event, a free pair of running shoes courtesy of Ann Arbor Running Company and gift cards. Refreshments will be provided as well as a free stretching demo for partygoers.

Discounts up to 15% off, depending upon membership level, will also be applied to memberships bought during the party.

Having broken down the body into 12 zones, stretch specialists, led by Reach technique developer and studio owner Jolie Levi, work with clients to pinpoint which zone is causing the most problems and create a plan of action for results that last long-term. By understanding which parts of the body are most affected, specialists can help with preventative care and acute pain while considering a client's limitations or restrictions.

The techniques are targeted at everyone, from athletes to those who sit at a desk or are up on their feet all day.

“Our Reach approach is meant to make you feel lighter, more energized, increase range of motion, and get you back to feeling and performing your best even if that’s activities of daily living. Our method is a combination of techniques such as active release stretching, trigger point and myofascial release and percussion using a hyper volt machine,” said Reach Bodywork Studio owner Bret Borock. “This approach will release scar tissue or adhesions in the muscle and/or fascia that have accumulated over time due to injury or overuse. When this work is performed, it can often create instantaneous results that decrease acute pain, improve mobility, increase flexibility and [make you feel] overall energized.”

Learn the best way to relieve pain at Reach Bodywork Studio. Photo credit | Abby Rose Photography

Once open, Reach Bodywork Studio will be open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have a team of six to seven credentialed stretch specialists. Prices range from $25 to $39 per session, depending upon session frequency, and memberships range from two to 12 visits per month. Sessions will be bookable by an app that will allow clients to choose the time slots that best fit their schedules.

“We are looking forward to just being ingrained in the fabric of the Ann Arbor community. We are big on community, and helping people feel better, and that was the inspiration behind Reach Bodywork Studio.” Borock said. “The Reach team thought the stretching space was an area that really needed attention, and we want to educate our community on the importance of taking care of your body.”

The studio space will have room for six tables, which have been customized by Ann Arbor’s Synecdoche Architectural Design and will have an open layout so clients can use the communal space for discussion.

A 3-D rendering of what the inside of Reach Bodywork Studio will look like. Photo credit | Reach Bodywork Studio

For more information or to contact Reach, check out the website or facebook page.

The studio is located at 871 W. Eisenhower Parkway.

