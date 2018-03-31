Students aim to raise awareness after lawsuit filed regarding gun ban at Ann Arbor, Clio schools

iStock/junial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan high school students submitted personal stories to the court in connection with a lawsuit regarding a gun ban in the Ann Arbor and Clio school districts.

The Ann Arbor School District voted to ban guns on school grounds in 2015, prompting a lawsuit by Michigan Gun Owners Inc. and Ulysses Wong.

The Michigan Supreme Court said in December it would consider an application for leave to appeal a Dec.15, 2016 Court of Appeals ruling upholding the Ann Arbor gun ban. The Court of Appeals also upheld a gun ban in the Clio Area School District.

Engage 18, an organization founded by high school students, filed an amicus brief regarding the case. Engage 18 believes that the threat of gun violence “materially and substantially interferes” with the operations of a school, according to the brief.

The organization's mission is to “educate, empower, and engage America’s young adults in the political process.”

The brief included accounts regarding gun violence, including a story about when an active-shooter alarm system went off at Bloomfield Hills High School, causing students to fear there was a shooter and run for their lives.

Read the full brief below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.