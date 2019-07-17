Summit to discuss wrongful conviction in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Saturday, Washtenaw Community College will host the Wrongful Conviction Summit in the Morris Lawrence Building.

Organized by Survivors Speak, an organization that partners with experts and professionals within the criminal justice field and victims of wrongful convictions, the summit aims to bring more attention to the number of wrongful convictions within the area.

From noon to 4 p.m., the Wrongful Conviction Summit will include a panel discussion and a series of speakers including Jeffrey Deskovic, founder of the Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation and exoneree; and Robyn Frankel, leader of the Conviction Integrity Unit recently created by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

While the event is free, possible attendees are asked to register through the Eventbrite page so as to reserve seating.

For more information about the speakers, call 734-252-6075 or visit the Eventbrite event page.



The Morris Lawrence Building is at 4800 E. Huron River Dr.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.