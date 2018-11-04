Surveillance video captures images of men in Ann Arbor armed robbery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Thursday around 2 a.m., an armed robbery happened on the Diag of the University of Michigan's campus.

According to police, a Boober Tours driver was providing a ride to four men. He overheard the men say they had no money to pay for the ride.

The driver stopped, and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun. The suspect also stole money and a blanket. The suspects fled the scene afterward.

“It’s a petty cash service. We work out of Ann Arbor,” said Matthew Brown, with Boober Tours.

Brown says it is all about honest work with a simple concept.

“We are like Uber, but a bike one. You can call the number and say, 'Hey, I need a ride,' and we’ll come pick you up,” said Brown.

Brown said his drivers operate throughout Ann Arbor, mostly picking up college students and taking them from point A to point B.

“Some drivers start real early in the morning, some drivers start late in the afternoon, most of the time it’s like 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.,” said Brown.

He is shocked by the incident.

"There are a couple of us who are actually homeless, so this is how we make money to be able to survive,” he said.

Local 4 obtained surveillance video of the suspects. You can see them walking through campus minutes after the robbery.

Police say all of them are between the ages of 18-21. Meanwhile, Brown said they are now changing their payment options for safety reasons. They are now accepting credit cards.

“To lose your only source of income because someone wants to be stupid and immature, it’s hurtful,” said Brown.

Police have also released descriptions of the suspects.

The first man is described as white or light-skinned, between 18 and 21 years old. He was last seen wearing a Pistons hat, a red zip-up sweater, a green coat, torn acid-washed jeans and light brown boots.

The second man is described as black, between 18 and 21 years old with short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a toy bandolier over his left shoulder, black pants, light-colored shoes and a white baseball hat.

The stolen leopard-print blanket was draped over his shoulders.

The third man is described as white, between 18 and 21 years old, with short dark hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless brown coat, a black tank top, black pants, black shoes with white soles and a wrestling belt.

The fourth man is described as white, between 18 and 21 years of age, with a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white zippers, a beige baseball cap, dark-colored jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information, call police at 734-763-1131.



