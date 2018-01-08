Sustainable Ann Arbor series returns this month

ANN ARBOR - The seventh annual Sustainable Ann Arbor Forums will return Thursday.

A joint effort by the City of Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor District Library, it is described as: "A think tank of local stakeholders, including community organizations, local government staff, and businesses will join members of the public to discuss local sustainability efforts and challenges in our community."

The forums will be held at the downtown Ann Arbor District Main Library at 343 S. Fifth Ave. from 7-8:30 p.m.

Schedule:

Electric Vehicles: Jan. 11

A panel of electric vehicle experts will discuss EVs in Ann Arbor, the latest electric vehicle technologies, the effort to convert drivers to electric in the region and a look at some electric motorbikes and scooters.

Panel members include:

Bruce Westlake, Michigan Electric Auto Association

Charles Griffith, director of the climate and energy program at the Ecology Center

Alex Keros, manager of vehicle and advanced technology policy for General Motors

Andrew Renz, principal marketing specialist for DTE

Terry Richards, head of sustainability projects for Mahindra GenZe

Ahead of the Forum, electric vehicle owners from the Michigan Electric Auto Association will be showing their cars to the public at an "EV Showcase" event that will be held on Library Lane from 5-7 p.m. The event is free.

Measuring and Tracking Sustainability: Feb. 8

Experts from local industry, government and U of M will analyze ways to measure and track progress and success of sustainability efforts, including the city's new four-star rating with the STAR communities program, industry standards, employing sustainability metrics and U of M's sustainability programs.

Panel members include:

Emily Drennen, sustainability associate for the City of Ann Arbor

John Mirsky, executive policy advisor for sustainability for the Ann Arbor city administrator

Jessica Slomka, manager of the National Center for Sustainability Standards for NSF

Andrew Berki, director of the U of M Office of Campus Sustainability

Civic Life in Ann Arbor: March 8



Mary Morgan, founder of CivCity, will moderate a panel examining the health of civic life in Ann Arbor. Topics include the value of effecting change by concentrating on the local level, being an engaged citizen in a sustainable community and envisioning the meaning of civic life in the age of social media.

Ann Arbor Water 101: April 12

Enjoy a fun evening and learn about the life cycle of water in Ann Arbor by hearing presentations from experts, watching a video about extreme storms in the city and participating in a "Jeopardy!"-style trivia game (with prizes).

