Swift water alert issued for Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Marine Safety division has issued a swift water alert for Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and the rest of Washtenaw County.

The alert urges residents to be vigilant and cautious during recreational use of streams, rivers and other waterways as recent rains have changed the speeds of water flow.

According to the Marine Safety Division, heavy rainfall within the past 10 days has caused an increase in water current speeds that may not be noticeable from the surface. If residents choose to use waterways for recreational purposes, the Marine Patrol encourages the use of life jackets and that residents inform friends and family members of their plans.

See the full alert here.

