Take a musical tour of Scotland with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Saturday

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will whisk audience members away on a musical tour of Scotland on March 9 through its “Scottish Fantasy” concert.

Beginning at 8 p.m. in the Michigan Theater, A2SO will play Scottish inspired compositions, including music from Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, German composer Max Bruch and classical composer Felix Mendelssohn.

Switching things up, A2SO oboist Timothy Michling will become a bagpiper for Davies’ powerful 1985 composition An Orkney Wedding, With Sunrise, one of the few classical compositions containing a bagpipe solo.

A2SO Concertmaster Aaron Berofsky will be picking up his violin for Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, a four-movement composition highlighting the skills of the violist and the voice of the violin. Comprised of a blend of folk melodies, the lengthy piece is an ode to Bruch’s interest in folk music.

Join A2SO on March 9 for "Scottish Fantasy" at the Michigan Theater. Photo | Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra

The last piece of the evening, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, known as "Scottish," demonstrates the effect that a trip to Edinburgh has on the young German virtuoso with its overarching theme of sound reminiscent of Scotland.

Tickets range from $20 to $72 and can be bought through the A2SO website.

Co-sponsored by Arbor Trust, there will a lecture before the performance, starting at 7 p.m.

For a sneak peek, listen to some of the songs on the "Scottish Fantasy" event page.

Founded in 1928, The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has enriched the community through the love of music and passion shared by its musicians for 90 years. It is committed to providing Ann Arbor with exciting orchestral music and quality performances.

