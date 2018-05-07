Taste of Ann Arbor is back June 3

ANN ARBOR - Combine samplings of great local food, a stellar live music lineup and activities for the whole family and you have the Taste of Ann Arbor.

The anticipated annual event will be taking place Sunday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main and Liberty streets.

Each year, approximately 40 restaurants take part, local bands sponsored by Bank of Ann Arbor's Sonic Lunch perform, and activities will be provided in the community activity area on East Liberty by the Ann Arbor District Library and the University of Michigan Exhibit Museum. Thousands of residents and visitors come out to enjoy The Taste.

Michigan Theater volunteers will be selling food tickets at the event -- which is free and open to the public -- and local eateries will be offering samplings of their dishes priced between $1 and $4.

Ticket sales will be located on East Liberty between Fourth and Main streets.

Here's a look at the event in 2016:



(Credit: Pakmode Pandas YouTube channel)

Live music lineup:

According to the press release, the event aims to be zero-waste:

"The Main Street Area Association is proud to be working to reduce waste produced from the event by partnering with Zero Waste Washtenaw, a collaborative between Washtenaw County’s Solid Waste Division, and Recycle Ann Arbor, a local non-profit recycling organization. Last year together we were able to divert over a third of the event’s overall waste! 660 pounds of compostable food waste and packaging materials were collected and 283 pounds of recycling. This year we hope to do even better. The public can assist with the waste reduction efforts by putting their waste in the proper Zero Waste receptacles (compost, recycling, trash) that will be situated throughout the event."

About Main Street Area Association

The Main Street Area Association is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the long-term success and vitality of downtown Ann Arbor.

