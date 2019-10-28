A2 Startup Ping Pong Tournament to benefit Ronald McDonald House

ANN ARBOR - Play ping pong for a good cause on Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Voxel51 is inviting members of the startup community to its headquarters in Kerrytown Shops for a fun afternoon to network, raise funds and awareness for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor.

Participation in the tournament is free, but registration is required to reserve a spot. Ice cream, snacks and prizes will be provided.

During the event, donations will be collected for Ronald McDonald House, which has two houses in Ann Arbor that become a home away from home for families whose children are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Donate funds or items from the Ronald McDonald House "Wish List." Checks can be made out to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor.

