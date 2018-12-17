A2 Tech Film Showcase returns to Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater Jan. 18

Panel discussion at the inaugural A2 Tech Film Showcase at the Michigan Theater on Jan. 19, 2018 (Credit: A2 Tech Film Showcase)

ANN ARBOR - The second annual A2 Tech Film Showcase is back Jan. 18 to demonstrate the consequences of technology on society in a series of short films.

The event will be held at the Michigan Theater from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is hosted again this year by Trey Boynton, Duo Security's diversity and inclusion manager.

Schedule

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pre Screening Mixer

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Introductions

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Trailers & Main Program

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Panel Discussion with Filmmakers

Films

Real Frame, directed by Alaina Escobar & Lauren Kempen

"Online fame leads to a young girl facing an identity crisis."

Light of The Bhagavata, directed by Atharva Kharkar

"Light of The Bhagavata is based on a philosophical book that talks about the struggles and conditions of humanity as it progresses."

Desert of Lost Children, directed by Reznor Ángel

"Seeking refuge in an isolated orphanage, a young woman learns that not everything is as it seems as she teams up with strangers to take down those who hunt her."

Riding with Aunt D. Dot, directed by Bree Gant

"A young artist takes a bus ride that makes her question reality as several eclectic characters take her to task on where she's going with her life."

Miss u, Love, directed by Toko Shiiki

"A confident Japanese women starts facing her fragile true self through interviews."

Great Good Fine Ok 'Change,' directed by Colin Quinn

"In Great Good Fine Ok's music video for 'Change' Jon Sandler has to say goodbye to his childhood sweetheart in order to be sent to another planet."

The App, directed by Julian Merino

"THE APP is an application that gives to its customers the steps to achieve happiness."

The Sweetening, directed by Grace Rowe

"A woman falls for an avatar in an augmented reality program and it completely upends her life."

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

