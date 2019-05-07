A4 Minutes Episode 1: Managing Director of Desai Accelerator talks tech in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - In a new video series, Meredith sits down with women leaders, innovators and influencers in tech in Ann Arbor.

She interviews the managing director of University of Michigan's Desai Accelerator, Angela Kujava, in the first episode filmed at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Plymouth Green, where the two talk about what makes Desai unique among accelerators, milestones the program has reached and why Ann Arbor is one of the best cities in the U.S. for female founders to raise capital.

Stay tuned for more episodes on #TechTuesdays.

