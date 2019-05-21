A4 Minutes Episode 3: Managing Director of Cahoots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - In a new video series, Meredith Bruckner sits down with women leaders, innovators and influencers in tech in Ann Arbor.

In this episode, she interviews the managing director of Cahoots, Alison Todak. Cahoots is a new tech hub in Ann Arbor for startups and individuals to rent office space. The co-working space is inspired by the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, and will have a gym, coffee bar, roof deck for events and more.

Read more about Cahoots here.

