A4 Minutes Episode 4: Tech-Inclusive co-founder Ronda Bergman

ANN ARBOR - In a new video series, Meredith Bruckner sits down with women leaders, innovators and influencers in tech in Ann Arbor.

In this episode, she interviews Ronda Bergman, co-founder of Tech-Inclusive. Tech-Inclusive is a monthly meetup where members of the public of all skill levels can connect with professionals within the tech world, have their questions answered or just have a friendly conversation over coffee.

According to its website, "Tech-Inclusive is dedicated to fostering professional growth for underrepresented people in tech, and empowering allies to become advocates. We are helping companies and individuals improve through creating an inclusive, supportive community, and providing low-barrier, safe learning opportunities and networking events."

