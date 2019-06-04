A4 Minutes Episode 5: Clinc co-founder Lingjia Tang

ANN ARBOR - A4 Minutes is a new series where Meredith Bruckner sits down with women in tech in Ann Arbor. In this episode, she interviews the co-founder and COO of Clinc, Lingjia Tang.

Clinc is a conversational AI platform that is being used around the world, largely as financial assistants at leading global banks. Its ability to adapt to casual everyday jargon in multiple languages makes it a serious contender for Siri.

Shortly after this interview was filmed, Clinc raised $52 million in a Series B funding round, making it the single largest investment in a conversational AI startup ever.

