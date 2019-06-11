A4 Minutes Episode 6: Synecdoche Design Studio

A4 Minutes is a new series where Meredith Bruckner sits down with women in tech in Ann Arbor. In this episode, she interviews Lisa Sauve, principal of Synecdoche Design Studio.



Sauve has co-designed some of the hippest bars, coffee shops, cafes and tech offices in town, along with her partner Adam Smith. The in-demand design studio has made its mark on numerous Ann Arbor businesses with its innovative architecture-meets-interior-design approach, including Duo Security, The Lunch Room and Bløm Meadworks.

