A4 Minutes Episode 8: Every Two Minutes

ANN ARBOR - A4 Minutes is a new series where Meredith Bruckner sits down with women in tech in Ann Arbor. In this episode, she interviews Erin Rose, founder and CEO of Every Two Minutes.

Her public-benefit corporation has developed the mobile learning platform MySideKick, an app designed to combat sexual violence on college campuses.

It is currently in its pilot phase at several U.S. universities, including University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of Texas at Austin and Duke University.

Erin was invited to participate in this year's SXSW Pitch -- an annual event where 50 interactive tech companies across 10 categories pitch to a live audience and an expert panel of judges.

