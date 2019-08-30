A4 Minutes Episode 9: DaySmart Software's Tonya McCarley

ANN ARBOR - A4 Minutes is a new series where Meredith Bruckner sits down with women in tech in Ann Arbor. In this episode, she interviews Tonya McCarley, product manager at DaySmart Software.

DaySmart Software designs, develops and supports business management software solutions for hair salons, day spas, tattoo parlors and pet groomers. Its cloud-based service is available on mobile and PC.

It was recently named one of America's fastest-growing companies on Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 list.

In this episode, McCarley talks about the importance of mentorship in your professional career.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

This story was sponsored by Ann Arbor SPARK.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a nonprofit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call 734-761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.