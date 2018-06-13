Ann Arbor Art Center to launch augmented reality exhibition Friday

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Art Center has partnered with Icon Interactive to launch a new augmented reality experience in its newest exhibition called "Sanctuary" by Ypsi Alloy Studios, which opens Friday.

Through the experience, gallery visitors will be able to explore the exhibition and discover hidden spheres in their space. Once all of the spheres are located, the user's phone will reveal a new environment; a private sanctuary.

The exhibit is curated by Ypsi Alloy Studios' founding members Elize Jekabson, Ilana Houten and Jessica Tenbusch. It is a shared studio in Ypsilanti founded in 2015 where artists can collaborate and create art.

"Being in the studio environment really helps bring out the best creativity in everyone," Tenbusch said in a press release. "The times we exhibit together are some of the best bonding moments we have with each other. We are working together, getting feedback or helping each other with some task. In these moments we influence each other and can offer fresh perspectives outside of formal critiques."



(Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

"Sanctuary" will showcase works by 15 of its artists, who have each interpreted the theme in a different way.

"The word sanctuary brings to mind a myriad of ideas - both physical and spiritual. It can be a place of refuge, a sacred space, a shine, or an altar; a place for thoughts or ideas, hopes and dreams - or a form of comfort in times of trouble. We seek sanctuary not just for our physical beings, but for our hearts and minds as well." - Ann Arbor Art Center

Exhibiting artists:

Jan Bogart

Sarah Buddendeck

Will Cares

Amber Harrison

Ilana Houten

Cathy Jacobs

Elize Jekabson

Riva Jewell-Vitale

Lorraine Kolasa

Jogendro Kshetrimayum

Paloma Nunez-Reguerio

Sarah Sandusky

Meagan Shein

Jessica Tenbusch

Kari Thurman

The exhibition will kick off with a lively gallery party with exhibiting artists and curators in attendance from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Art Center at 117 W. Liberty St. The show will be on-view through July 14.

Free refreshments will be provided. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.



