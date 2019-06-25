Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Awards celebrate impressive, consistent business growth

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor SPARK presented its 21st annual FastTrack Awards to 14 Washtenaw County-based companies that have demonstrated fast growth.

Several of the 2019 FastTrack Award recipients were multiple year winners.

"Over two decades, Ann Arbor SPARK has presented 284 FastTrack Awards to 114 fast-growing companies from Washtenaw County," said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK. "This year’s class once again includes LLamasoft who has won a FastTrack Award for 12 consecutive years, which is an unprecedented achievement in the history of the awards."

FastTrack Awards are presented to companies with impressive records of growth. Recipients of this year’s awards were required to have revenue of at least $100,000 in 2015, with an annual growth of 20 percent for the following three years. UHY LLP is the 2019 Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Awards accounting partner and verified all of the award applications.

FastTrack Award winners were recognized on Monday, June 10, during an evening reception at the University of Michigan Golf Course Clubhouse and supported by presenting sponsor Northstar Bank.

New for 2019, the FastTrack Award ceremony concluded a2Tech360, the week-long series of events promoting the Ann Arbor area and our ecosystem of innovation.

ONE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Dog Might Games combines craftsmanship and thematic artistry to create truly unique pieces of functional art for tabletop gaming.

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is a media company that helps people start their own business by providing simple guides and tools.

For 20 years, DaySmart Software has delivered business management and workflow automation solutions to small businesses around the world.

Ann Arbor T-shirt Company LLC is a retail apparel brand that screen prints and embroiders in-house and also accepts custom contract work.

Supreme Metal Solutions Inc provides cladding and installation solutions.

TorranceLearning is a nationally recognized and awarded instructional design and development company, supporting workplace learning and professional education for the training industry.

TWO-YEAR AWARD WINNER

IndustryStar provides on-demand supply chain services through software technology.

THREE-YEAR AWARD WINNER

Torrent Consulting is a gold-tier Salesforce consulting partner with five hubs in two countries, delivering expert technology solutions.

FOUR-YEAR AWARD WINNER

DocNetwork is the leading electronic health record system for camps, childcare and schools.

SIX-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

InfoReady provides workflow automation and marketplace software to 150 colleges and universities to help them scale up their vital programs.

Human Element is an Ann Arbor-based eCommerce solutions provider that is focused on users, rooted in technology and leading brands to lasting success.

SEVEN-YEAR AWARD WINNER

For more than 20 years, Oxford Companies has served Ann Arbor with a fully-integrated line of commercial real estate services.

ELEVEN-YEAR AWARD WINNER

Caelynx provides engineering solutions and product development services to help clients establish and improve internal capacity, expertise and design optimization

TWELVE-YEAR AWARD WINNER

LLamasoft’s supply chain optimization software helps organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain operations.

This story was sponsored by Ann Arbor SPARK.

ABOUT ANN ARBOR SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners.

For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.