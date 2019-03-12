Ann Arbor SPARK now accepting applications for 2019 FastTrack Awards

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor SPARK is searching for innovative, high-growth companies -- also known as gazelles -- headquartered in Washtenaw County to apply for its annual FastTrack Awards.

There is no fee to apply and this year's application deadline is May 1.



"We encourage all eligible organizations, from small companies to large enterprises, to complete the application," Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK, said in a statement. "Any organization that meets the criteria will be recognized."

Eligible companies must demonstrate annual revenue increases by at least 20 percent for three years or more, starting from a minimum $100,000 revenue base in 2015.

The winners will be recognized at an evening reception on Monday, June 10. For the first time ever, the FastTrack award ceremony will be a part of a2Tech360, a weeklong series of events that demonstrate Ann Arbor's diverse tech ecosystem.

Past winners include Synecdoche Design, Zingerman's Cornman Farms and Llamasoft.

For more information and FAQs, click here.

