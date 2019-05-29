Ann Arbor SPARK partners with TheRide to provide complimentary bus passes for a2Tech360

ANN ARBOR - To help individuals attend the numerous a2Tech360 series of events happening June 2 through June 10, Ann Arbor SPARK is providing complimentary day passes for TheRide.

"Spanning the nine-day period, there are 14 tech-related events hosted throughout Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti," said Komal Doshi, Ann Arbor SPARK director of mobility programs. "Our goal is to help people who may have limited access to transportation attend those events. It’s a great example of how public transportation is a critical factor in the inclusive growth of our tech ecosystem and the future of Ann Arbor as a Smart City."

The program is administered Token Transit, a ticketing app that allows users to register for the bus pass and present it to the driver all from the rider’s smartphone.

"We encourage all registrants of a2Tech360 to sign up for a complimentary day pass on Token Transit for TheRide courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK. By testing this new pilot program and providing feedback, it will help shape the future of ticketing for TheRide," said Julia Roberts, project lead at TheRide.

"While the Token Transit app will be active throughout a2Tech360, we predict most activations will occur during A2 Tech Trek," said Jenn Queen, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president of marketing and communications. "Our flagship event has grown over the years and we’re thrilled to offer an alternative to driving and parking in the downtown area for students, residents, and out-of-town guests alike."

HOW IT WORKS

Register for one (or more) of the a2Tech360 events.

Visit https://www.tokentransit.com/annarbor/a2tech360 to register for your free day passes.

Complete your registration with Token Transit — be sure to use the same email you used when registering for the a2Tech360 events.

Download the Token Transit app to your smart phone.

When ready to activate your day pass, click "Tap to use Day Pass."

Present pass to TheRide bus driver.

Please check TheRide website for schedules and routes.

An Ann Arbor SPARK initiative, a2Tech360 dedicates itself to promoting the ecosystem of the Ann Arbor area of innovation. More than a week of tech-related events, a2Tech360 creates connections between innovators, researchers, investors, businesses, educational institutions, non-profits, job seekers and the general public to generate discussion, ideas and new opportunities.

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners.



