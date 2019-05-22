Ann Arbor SPARK's annual a2Tech360 returns with expanded programming

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor SPARK recently announced expanded a2Tech360 programming this year.

a2Tech360 originated last year as an extension of its popular A2 Tech Trek event as a way to deliver broader programming to spotlight the region’s innovative people and businesses. a2Tech360 is presented by KLA with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.



An Ann Arbor SPARK initiative, a2Tech360 dedicates itself to promoting the ecosystem of the Ann Arbor area of innovation. More than a week of tech-related events, a2Tech360 creates connections between innovators, researchers, investors, businesses, educational institutions, nonprofits, job seekers and the general public to generate discussion, ideas and new opportunities.



"a2Tech360's growth demonstrates that there is a strong desire for collaboration and cohesion between the organizations and businesses looking to promote the region as a desirable place to grow a business and a career," said Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO. "It’s a labor of love for these organizations, including Ann Arbor SPARK, to put our collective best foot forward in an impactful way that leaves no doubt that the tech-related activity taking place here year-round is worthy of attention and excitement."

2019 a2Tech360 schedule:

Sunday, June 2



Student Demo Day, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Neutral Zone

In partnership with Ann Arbor Public Schools, Ann Arbor SPARK presents Student Demo Day. This interactive exhibit will feature original products developed by area high school students as well as presentations by leading business experts.



Monday, June 3



Ann Arbor SPARK East Innovation Center Open House and Live Design Challenge, 5 to 8 p.m., at the SPARK East Innovation Center

What’s old is new again at the Ann Arbor SPARK East Innovation Center in Ypsilanti. To show off the updated space, Ann Arbor SPARK is hosting a Live Design Challenge and Open House. The event is being produced with support from DO (something).



Intermitten, 5 to 8 p.m., at The Ark

Intermitten explores how diverse communities of innovative entrepreneurs can connect and use their creativity to make the world a better place. This event is the conference pre-party and is presented by Intermitten.



Tuesday, June 4



Intermitten, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at The Ark

Intermitten, returning this year to Ann Arbor, is designed to empower entrepreneurs. This year's Intermitten speakers boast a range of backgrounds, including local and renowned experts like Duo Security's Dug Song, Backstage Capital's Monica Wheat, and globally recognized policy and public affairs expert Karin Korb and Kaplan Director Dr. Jeffrey Koetje, who will share how to build companies that are not only successful but help make their people and their communities successful as well. In addition to a day of talks by 12 industry leaders, Intermitten includes an after party at legendary music venue The Blind Pig.



Women in IT Leadership Conference, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at FordLabs

The Women in IT Leadership welcomes three inspiring leaders who will discuss their experiences navigating the tech industry. Following the speakers, there will be a Q&A discussion and structured networking. This event is co-presented by Ann Arbor SPARK, DaySmart Software, and FordLabs.

Wednesday, June 5



2029: What the Future Holds, 2 to 5 p.m., at Jeffries Hall, #1225, University of Michigan Law School

At 2029: What the Future Holds, global thought leaders will discuss trends and revolutionary products in healthcare, IoT, AR/VR, mobility, and other driving industries with a foothold in the region. This event is co-presented by Ann Arbor SPARK and the University of Michigan Office of Tech Transfer.



Thursday, June 6



Ann Arbor SPARK’s Mobility Summit, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at The Graduate Hotel and The American Center for Mobility

The Mobility Summit brings together industry, government, academics, and others to discuss the future of mobility, with a focus on emerging autonomous mobility and smart city solutions. The day’s event will also include a tour and reception at the American Center for Mobility. The Mobility Summit is presented by Ann Arbor SPARK and sponsored by PlanetM.



Tech on the Edge: Electronics and Life Science Tech Expo, 3 to 8 p.m., at MI-HQ

Tech on the Edge spotlights the growing number of science-based companies that make chemicals, medicines, materials and devices for the automotive, electronics, environmental and healthcare sectors. The event will feature a keynote speaker, tours of MI-HQ’s wet labs and offices, and companies showcasing their work. The after party includes a BBQ and live music. This event is hosted by MI-HQ.

A2 Tech Trek 2017 (Photo: Ann Arbor SPARK)

WXW Summer She-bang, 4 to 6 p.m., at The Circ Bar

Celebrate the start of summer with old friends and new at WXW’s Summer Shebang. There’s no agenda, no program – just fun, food and drinks. This event is presented by the Women’s Exchange of Washtenaw.



Friday, June 7



Tech Talk 2019, doors open at 9 a.m. and the program runs 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Michigan Theater

Join Ann Arbor SPARK for an inspiring morning and hear from the brilliant minds behind the region’s innovative companies. From origin stories to behind-the-scenes accounts of the fascinating technologies being developed here. Tech Talk features TED-style talks by leading innovators. This event is presented by Ann Arbor SPARK and sponsored by Wacker Chemical and PNC Bank.



Live @ Tech Trek, 12 to 7 p.m., Washington Street at Fifth Street, downtown Ann Arbor

Bank of Ann Arbor will once again provide an amazing soundtrack for the day as Live @ Tech Trek returns to Mobility Row.



Mobility Row, 12 to 7 p.m., Washington Street between Fifth Street and Division Street, downtown Ann Arbor

Leading-edge connected and autonomous vehicles will be on display in this exhibit-style street fair. From self-driving shuttles to leading-edge connected car technology, attendees will begin to rethink how they move through the world and how advancements in mobility will define our futures.

A member of the Spellbound team performs a demo of the company's augmented reality technology with a young A2 Tech Trek attendee. (Credit: Ann Arbor SPARK)

Tech Trek, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Ann Arbor

Tech Trek is a walking tour of downtown Ann Arbor’s tech businesses. Through a combination of open house events and interactive demonstrations, the public has the opportunity to learn about exciting tech happening right here in Ann Arbor. This event is presented by Ann Arbor SPARK and sponsored by DaySmart Software.



Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9



HackA2, Saturday 1 p.m. through Sunday 3 p.m., at NETSCOUT



Ready to take on big challenges with innovative solutions, the inaugural HackA2 will challenge teams of local developers to solve a problem facing our community. Because there is strength in numbers, Ann Arbor SPARK is co-presenting the hackathon with NETSCOUT, Nexient, ITHAKA, and Tech-Inclusive.



Monday, June 10



FastTrack Awards, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at University of Michigan Golf Club

The annual FastTrack awards recognize public and private companies headquartered in Washtenaw and Livingston counties that achieved consistent growth. New to this year’s event the Entrepreneur Boot Camp Award winners and the A2 Tech Trek People’s Choice Award winners will also be announced. The FastTrack awards are hosted by Ann Arbor SPARK and sponsored by Northstar Bank.



Thanks to a partnership with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, a2Tech360 event attendees can take The Ride to events for free. Details will be emailed to registrants prior to the event.



a2Tech360 is sponsored by the Michigan SmartZone/ Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA), KLA, and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and media sponsor Russell Video. For more information about a2Tech360, please visit www.a2Tech360.com.



