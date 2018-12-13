Ann Arbor startup Clinc holding holiday open house Thursday

A presentation at Clinc's offices at A2 Tech Trek on June 15, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Get a behind-the-scenes look into one of Ann Arbor's fastest growing startups tonight.

Clinc is opening its doors to the community for a tech open house that it says will "be an evening of holiday fun and an opportunity to network with the tech community."

The event will take place at Cahoots -- Ann Arbor's premier downtown co-working space -- on the second floor of 206 E Huron St. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The company was founded by University of Michigan professors and developed sophisticated, conversational artificial intelligence experiences.

It serves the world's leading digital brands across the food, automotive, financial and health care industries.

"This is no Siri or Alexa. The technology will blow you away." - Clinc

The company's founder, Dr. Jason Mars, will be on-site doing a series of tech talks.

The evening also includes:

Voice-activated conversational AI demos

Free professional headshots

Appetizers

Open bar

