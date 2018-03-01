Ann Arbor Tech Trek announces 2018 date

The biggest tech event of the year returns on June 15.

Ann Arbor Tech Trek is a free event open to the public showcasing the area's growing tech companies.

How it works

Tech companies located downtown will open their doors to show off their latest innovations.



(Photo: SPARK Ann Arbor USA)

It works like a pub crawl (minus the booze), with each stop along the way creating a lively, educational experience and an inside look into each company's unique culture. Trekkers will enjoy refreshments, T-shirts, prizes and giveaways.

Whether you're looking to make a career change, network or you're just curious about the area that's been dubbed a tech hub by Venture Beat, everyone is welcome.

Although the event is free, registration is required. Registration for this event has not opened yet.

Here's SPARK's checklist for companies interested in taking part in Tech Trek 2018:

Company must be located in Washtenaw or Livingston County

Company must be classified as a technology company, regardless of industry

Company must be able to creatively display their innovations and company culture to Tech Trek attendees

Note: The application form must be submitted by March 31. Application does not guarantee admission.

