Ann Arbor's Duo Security names Silicon Valley veteran president, COO

ANN ARBOR - Duo Security announced today the appointment of William Welch as president and chief operating officer.

The addition of Welch to Duo's leadership is a testament to its status as one of the world's fastest growing cybersecurity companies. He previously has held senior leadership positions with tech giants Symantec, HP, Oracle and Zscaler.

"Bill is a world-class leader with a proven track record of not only accelerating growth, but more impressively, continuing to deliver growth at scale for a number of highly reputable public and private technology companies throughout his career," Dug Song, Duo Security’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

"At Duo, we’re on a mission to build an enduring company for our customers. That means we need to operate at the highest levels across all functions globally. As President and COO, Bill will help drive our business to become one of the most reliably growing and efficient software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies in the world."

As COO, Welch will advance the company's global operations and long-term vision as well as oversee the execution of Duo's go-to-market engine as the company rapidly continues its international expansion.

"Duo reduces the friction and frustration of securely accessing applications so our customers can focus on doing their jobs," Welch said in a press release. "Uniquely balancing ease-of-use while comprehensively protecting organizations of all sizes, Duo is a change-maker. I am thrilled and humbled to help lead and grow the company that will without a doubt disrupt the security industry as we know it."

His appointment comes after a year of successes for Duo, including earning unicorn status last fall after a post-money valuation of more than $1 billion.

Duo serves more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries, including Facebook, Etsy, HBO, Yelp, Zillow and more.

In addition to expanding its leadership, Duo has more than tripled its employee head count over the past two years, scaling from 200 to 650 workers.

About Duo Security



Duo Security helps defend organizations against data breaches by making security easy and effective. Duo Beyond, the company's category defining zero-trust security platform, enables organizations to provide trusted access to all of their critical applications, for any user, from anywhere, and with any device. The company is a trusted partner to more than 10,000 customers globally, including Dresser-Rand, Etsy, Facebook, K-Swiss, Random House, Yelp, Zillow, Paramount Pictures, and more. Founded in Michigan, Duo has offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, as well as growing hubs in Austin, Texas; San Mateo, California; and London, UK. Visit duo.com to find out more.

Related reading:

Ann Arbor's Duo Security announces record-breaking year

Duo Security raises $70 million, now worth more than $1 billion

VentureBeat: Duo's success confirms Ann Arbor as a tech hub

Ann Arbor's Duo Security to open new offices in Detroit

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.