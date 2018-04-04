Ann Arbor's Duo Security to open new offices in Detroit

ANN ARBOR - Duo Security is having a big year.

Months after it became Ann Arbor's first unicorn company, it is now expanding its operations to downtown Detroit.

Duo announced Wednesday that it will immediately relocate 30 team members from Ann Arbor to Detroit to a temporary shared office space at Bamboo Detroit in the historic Julian C. Madison Building at 1420 Washington Blvd., with plans to occupy 9,000 square feet of exclusive space there by the end of the year.

The company's information services, engineering and product teams will lead the expansion effort.



"Detroit has always moved the world, both in body and soul, through its industry and art," said Dug Song, Duo co-founder and chief executive officer, in a press release. "Our Detroit office is an opportunity to build upon this rich history of innovation after years of collaboration with friends in the city to bridge our regional tech community. We are proud to help invest in the historic resurgence of Detroit, excited to learn and grow together, and committed to a success much greater than ourselves."

It was an interesting announcement, considering Song said this at the time Duo was elevated to unicorn status in October in response to speculation of relocating to Silicon Valley or New York:

"Ann Arbor is our home. With more than 350 employees based here, we’re proud of our Michigan roots," Song said.



But he may have been hinting towards a Detroit location when he continued:

"In the same way the synergy between San Francisco and San Jose created Silicon Valley, a resurgent Michigan is being driven by regional collaboration between Ann Arbor and Detroit. We look at the current momentum occurring in Detroit as an opportunity to further accelerate the development of the tech community regionally and look forward to contributing to the city’s revitalization in any way we can."

Maybe the writing was on the wall this whole time?



Ever since its founding in 2010, Duo has been actively involved in Detroit's startup community, participating in and sponsoring citywide events such as Techweek Detroit and Detroit Startup Week.



To continue its footprint in the city's tech space, the company plans to host regular "Duo Tech Talks," featuring local and global leaders in technology in its new Detroit location.



"We couldn’t be more proud to have Duo make their first major step downtown by welcoming them to Bamboo," said Amanda Lewan, Bamboo co-founder and CEO, in a press release. "Dug and his team have invaluable experience into what it takes to successfully scale and disrupt, and we look forward to connecting them with local startups for their collaboration and advice on growing their businesses."

Bamboo Detroit is a co-working space that opened in 2013 and has since become home to more than 200 Detroit businesses.

"Bamboo has been a catalyst for Detroit entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses, and we’re happy to partner with them as we look to ingrain ourselves in the local community," said Song. "Duo is committed to providing resources and leveraging our team member expertise in any way we can to help further accelerate the growing startup ecosystem downtown."



