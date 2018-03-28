California-based Nexient expanding its Ann Arbor operations

ANN ARBOR - Are you on the job hunt in tech?

Nexient, a global leader in providing software services, is widening its operations in Ann Arbor.

While Nexient's headquarters are in Silicon Valley, its main technology center has been in Ann Arbor since 2010.

Since launching its hub here, the company has seen its capacity double and has created hundreds of local jobs in development, quality engineering and digital product design. It also has two smaller centers in Indiana.



The move to expand will provide a significant boost to Michigan's ongoing campaign to bring tech companies and skilled individuals to the area.

Nexient has committed to 300 high-salary tech jobs in Ann Arbor and is investing a total of $4.1M after company officials found Tree Town to be a "strong talent pool."

According to EMSI Labor Market Analytics, more than 112,000 jobs in Michigan are supported by the information technology industry. Between the years 2011 and 2017, the state's IT-related employment has grown by 18 percent, compared to 16 percent across the country.

"From helping it find its first site in Ann Arbor to helping it find the talent that fuels its continued growth, Ann Arbor SPARK is proud to have played a role in Nexient’s success over the last eight years," Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK, said in a press release. "Thriving innovation companies like Nexient are at the heart of the economic success that sets Ann Arbor apart from other regions."

