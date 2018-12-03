Ann Arbor startup Censys raises over $2 million

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor-based information security software company, Censys has found its future in GV and Greylock.

The $2.6 million seed money will help the company propel its objective and hopes of doubling in size by 2019. Under the collaboration with Ann Arbor SPARK, the entrepreneurial group Censys currently has 13 employees and 60 customers.

In 2017, the founding research leaders moved on from the confines of the University of Michigan and teamed​​​​​​ up with product leaders/entrepreneurs Brian Kelly and Dave Corcoran, now CEO and COO of Censys.

Censys offices in downtown Ann Arbor (Photo: Censys)

According Ann Arbor SPARK Vice President of Entrepreneurial Services Bill Mayer, “Their ability to raise this round of capital speaks volumes for the future of Censys.”

Duo Security's CEO Dug Song serves as a company advisor. Duo made history in 2017 when it became Ann Arbor's first startup to gain unicorn status in 2017 with a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Censys started out as a research project over at the University of Michigan led by chief scientist J. Alex Halderman, chief technologist Zakir Durumeric, and principal engineer David Adrian. The original project was designed to help researchers measure if online security was improving. Success came when the group created a searchable map of the internet.

