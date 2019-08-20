Domino's opening collaborative Innovation Garage in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - The world's best-selling pizza company, Domino's Pizza, is expanding its footprint in Ann Arbor.

For years, the company has been focusing on building cutting-edge technology at its World Resource Center in Tree Town. Those teams will now have a new home at the Domino's Innovation Garage located at Domino's Farms.

The new workspace aims to foster collaboration and innovation and will celebrate its grand opening Wednesday.



"Domino's Innovation Garage is focused on accelerating Domino's spirit of creativity and collaboration," Domino's Chief Technology Officer Kelly Garcia said in a statement. "As a pizza company with a focus on technology, we want our team members to have a workspace that encourages experimentation and fosters an environment to take risks, test innovations and fail-fast so they can bring their best cutting-edge ideas to life for the brand's customers and stores."



The new two-story building has 33,000 square feet and features an open-concept space for 150 employees. The Domino's Innovation Garage has private meeting rooms, collaboration workspaces and a fully-functioning pizza theater.

Courtesy: Domino's

The theater will be used by project-based teams to test new technology, such as a carryout tracker and ordering kiosks in a mock store setting.

Teams at the Domino's Innovation Garage will also be testing delivery innovations in a dedicated space, including its GPS delivery tracker and how customers interact with the company's autonomous pizza delivery vehicles and robots. Later this year, Domino's will be carrying out testing with Nuro's R2 -- an unmanned vehicle.

In addition to future technology research and development, the facility will hold all of the company's in-store technology, AnyWare ordering technology and a quality assurance lab.

"Having a hub for our community of smart, creative and dynamic team members to develop our brand and take it to the next level is important for our continued success," Garcia said in a statement. "We're proud to now have a space dedicated to learning, exploring, testing and launching new ideas in a way that only Domino's can do."

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.