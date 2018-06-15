Tech Arbor

Downtown Ann Arbor shops offering discounts to Tech Trek participants

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Photo: Roeda Studio

ANN ARBOR - As Ann Arbor Spark's Tech Trek takes over the downtown area today to showcase the 80+ area startup companies and innovative technologies, local shops are offering discounts for Tech Talk and Tech Trek attendees.

Here is the full list of stores and restaurants participating:

  • Sweetwaters (Liberty Street location only): 30% off any drink with purchase of a pastry
  • Ten Thousand Villages: Spend $25 and receive $5 off
  • Literati Coffee: $1 off drinks
  • The Ravens Club: Happy Hour prices all day
  • Knight’s (downtown): afternoon Happy Hour prices
  • Roeda Studio: 20% off one item
  • Crazy Wisdom: 20% off (excluding the Tea Room)
  • Ann Arbor Art Center: 15% off (excluding classes)
  • The Bo Store: 15% off
  • The Himalayan Bazaar: 15% off
  • Running Fit: 15% off (excluding electronics)
  • Underground Printing: 15% off
  • Cherry Republic: 10% off
  • Fjallraven: 10% off
  • Which Wich (Liberty Street location only): 10% off

Read: What to expect at Ann Arbor SPARK's Tech Trek on June 15

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.