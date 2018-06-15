Downtown Ann Arbor shops offering discounts to Tech Trek participants

ANN ARBOR - As Ann Arbor Spark's Tech Trek takes over the downtown area today to showcase the 80+ area startup companies and innovative technologies, local shops are offering discounts for Tech Talk and Tech Trek attendees.
Here is the full list of stores and restaurants participating:
- Sweetwaters (Liberty Street location only): 30% off any drink with purchase of a pastry
- Ten Thousand Villages: Spend $25 and receive $5 off
- Literati Coffee: $1 off drinks
- The Ravens Club: Happy Hour prices all day
- Knight’s (downtown): afternoon Happy Hour prices
- Roeda Studio: 20% off one item
- Crazy Wisdom: 20% off (excluding the Tea Room)
- Ann Arbor Art Center: 15% off (excluding classes)
- The Bo Store: 15% off
- The Himalayan Bazaar: 15% off
- Running Fit: 15% off (excluding electronics)
- Underground Printing: 15% off
- Cherry Republic: 10% off
- Fjallraven: 10% off
- Which Wich (Liberty Street location only): 10% off
