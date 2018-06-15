Downtown Ann Arbor shops offering discounts to Tech Trek participants

ANN ARBOR - As Ann Arbor Spark's Tech Trek takes over the downtown area today to showcase the 80+ area startup companies and innovative technologies, local shops are offering discounts for Tech Talk and Tech Trek attendees.

Here is the full list of stores and restaurants participating:

Sweetwaters (Liberty Street location only): 30% off any drink with purchase of a pastry

Ten Thousand Villages: Spend $25 and receive $5 off

Literati Coffee: $1 off drinks

The Ravens Club: Happy Hour prices all day

Knight’s (downtown): afternoon Happy Hour prices

Roeda Studio: 20% off one item

Crazy Wisdom: 20% off (excluding the Tea Room)

Ann Arbor Art Center: 15% off (excluding classes)

The Bo Store: 15% off

The Himalayan Bazaar: 15% off

Running Fit: 15% off (excluding electronics)

Underground Printing: 15% off

Cherry Republic: 10% off

Fjallraven: 10% off

Which Wich (Liberty Street location only): 10% off

