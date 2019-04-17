FastTrack Award winner DocNetwork celebrates 10 years in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor SPARK recognizes fast-growing companies during its annual FastTrack Awards with support from presenting sponsor Northstar Bank. This year, we’ve invited past winners to share their story with us.

First up is Michael Ambrose, M.D., founder and director of DocNetwork, which has won FastTrack Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The company hits an important milestone in 2019, celebrating 10 years in business in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Officially formed in 2009, DocNetwork grew from Ambrose’s first-hand experience volunteering at a summer camp, the same camp he attended as a kid. After confirming with the camp director that a digital solution would be beneficial, Ambrose set out to develop CampDoc all while attending the University of Michigan Medical School.



He continued to devote time to the web-based product throughout his residency. Today, Ambrose practices pediatric emergency medicine part-time at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor in addition to leading DocNetwork as founder and director.



According to Ambrose, "Keeping up with the growth we’ve experienced has been exciting. DocNetwork is now a team of over 40 individuals, having doubled in size in the past year. We’ve grown into our third office and our electronic health record software is used by more than 1,200 camps and schools across the country -- plus a few international sites."

Kirsten Pearson accepts the company’s 2018 FastTrack Award from Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor SPARK)

DocNetwork has also been involved in several nationally recognized initiatives since winning its 2018 FastTrack Award, including a strategic research partnership with American Camp Association (ACA) and the Association of Camp Nursing (ACN), the first of its kind for the participating organizations. Ambrose is also lead author on the 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) policy statement, Improving Health and Safety at Camp, slated for release in June 2019.



Participating in FastTrack Awards provides the DocNetwork team an opportunity to celebrate its success as well as connect with other fast-growing companies in the area. "The application process was both simple and secure. I had a few questions when we first applied, and the SPARK team was very responsive," said Ambrose.



"Our Ann Arbor roots are a part of the culture here at DocNetwork," added Kirsten Pearson, director of operations. "Giving back to the community through our efforts in projects like the Ann Arbor Adopt-a-Park initiative allows our team members to live and be involved in our community."



Ann Arbor SPARK presents FastTrack Awards to all qualifying companies in Washtenaw and Livingston counties that consistently achieved fast growth, starting with a revenue of at least $100,000 in 2015 and an annual growth of 20 percent for the following three years. Accounting partner UHY LLP will verify all of the award applications.

Applications are open through April 30. Learn more at AnnArborUSA.org.



FastTrack Award winners will be recognized Monday, June 10, at an evening reception concluding the weeklong a2Tech360 series.

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction, and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners.

This story was sponsored by Ann Arbor SPARK.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.