U-M students in the Robotics Lab with bipedal robot Cassie (Credit: University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR - Ever wonder what happens behind the scenes at the Robotics Lab at the University of Michigan?

We got a sneak peek one morning and got to push robots around and speak to the director of robotics at U-M, Jessy Grizzle, managing director Damen Provost and Ph.D. student Eva Mungai about their research and the new Ford Robotics Building.

Watch the video below:

