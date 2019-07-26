LLamasoft continues to grow in Ann Arbor region with 70 new jobs, additional $10.7M investment

ANN ARBOR - LLamasoft Inc., headquartered in Ann Arbor, was established to fill an unmet need in the supply chain management software space.

The company specializes in advanced analytics for supply chain design and optimization, and serves more than 750 major corporations worldwide.



The company is executing an aggressive strategic expansion plan and is investing in its existing infrastructure, expanding and upgrading its current facility in Ann Arbor to attract and retain the talent it needs to achieve its growth goals.

The expansion of its current headquarters will allow for additional software developers, engineers, professional services and sales representatives. The project is expected to generate a total private investment of $10.7 million and create 70 jobs, resulting in a $515,790 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Colorado and Texas.



"LLamasoft has been one of Ann Arbor’s fastest-growing companies for over a decade, and a cornerstone in our tech community," said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK. "Their supply chain tools are recognized around the world, and we’re thrilled to help solidify their future in our region through this process."

Representative of this fast growth, LLamasoft received an Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Award for the past 12 consecutive years, an unprecedented achievement in the history of the awards.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s relationship with LLamasoft extends back to the summer of 2008, when a meeting was first set up to help the rising company search for talent.

In the years since that inaugural meeting, SPARK has continuously supported LLamasoft’s growth by organizing various talent engagement events to boost recruitment efforts, as well as taking an active role in helping the company acquire new spaces in downtown Ann Arbor.

"This grant bolsters the company’s vital presence in Ann Arbor’s tech ecosystem," continued Krutko. "We are excited to witness the growth that will be spurred by this investment."

Ann Arbor SPARK will assist the company with finding candidates for the new positions. Individuals interested in careers with LLamasoft should visit the company’s career page.

