Looking for tech jobs in Ann Arbor? Annual Tech Homecoming returns Nov. 21

ANN ARBOR - Home for the Thanksgiving holiday? In the market for a job in tech?

Then don't miss Tech Homecoming by Ann Arbor SPARK, which aims to connect out-of-town people looking for jobs with local companies to create potential career opportunities in Ann Arbor's vibrant tech hub.

The event will take place Nov. 21 at Graduate Ann Arbor at 615 E. Huron St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is free to attend, but participants must register.

"Some of Ann Arbor’s biggest and fastest-growing tech companies have organized a warm welcome for you at our private event at Graduate Ann Arbor. Come mingle over drinks and appetizers before you head out to enjoy the biggest bar night of the year!" - Ann Arbor SPARK

Participating companies include:

Blumira

Criteol

Desai

Domino's

Gemonenon

Groundspeed

Ithaka

May Mobility

NetWorks Group

NOKIA

Pillar Technology

Shoptelligence

Ameritrade

