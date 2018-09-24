Nationwide co-working space franchise Office Evolution opens in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - With the growing popularity of co-working spaces in town like Tech Brewery, Workantile and the newer Cahoots, national franchise Office Evolution has also set up shop in Ann Arbor.

Office Evolution offers flexible office spaces, executive suites and virtual offices to small business owners and independent professionals.

Husband and wife duo David and Carol Whitinger will be heading up the first Office Evolution location in Michigan at 455 E. Eisenhower Ave., Suite 300, near Briarwood Mall.

The Whitingers have lived in Ann Arbor for more than 30 years. Carol has had a long career at the University of Michigan in the medical research field while David has three decades of experience working with tier-one and tier-two suppliers to the automotive industry.

"Having lived in the area for many years, Dave and Carol have a strong pulse on the small business community in Ann Arbor and have a clear vision to continue driving its success," Mark Hemmeter, founder and CEO of Office Evolution, said in a statement. "We welcome franchisees to our ohana (meaning family in Hawaiian culture) who are as passionate about the economic growth of their community as Dave and Carol are and look forward to seeing all that they are able to accomplish."

The new 7,200-square-foot facility is open 24/7 for members. Memberships include hourly, daily, monthly and long-term plans. It offers 25 private furnished offices, two conference rooms and a training room for guests above the age of 18.

"Ann Arbor is a city that is becoming more and more influenced by the growing tech scene," Carol Whitinger said in a statement. "There's a youthful energy here and a passion for innovation and technology. Because of this, I think this area is at the forefront of the developing automotive industry.

"Ann Arbor is a testing ground for autonomous vehicles, and people are coming from around the globe to become a part of the wave. Companies are expanding as a result, and that's exactly how Office Evolution has an opportunity to help. We want to play a pivotal role in supporting the growth of these small, independent businesses who want to take an active role in this evolution."

According to a recent post on its Facebook page, Office Evolution Ann Arbor is now open and fully operational.

It will be having a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1.

Founded in 2003, the Colorado-based franchise has 52 locations in 25 states, including California, Illinois, New York and Texas. The company has plans to open locations in Idaho, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Want to know more about Office Evolution Ann Arbor? Visit its website.

