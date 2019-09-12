Peters, Dingell, Stabenow announce $7.5 million federal grant for Michigan's mobility ecosystem

ANN ARBOR - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) and U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12) today announced a $7.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for partnership between the city of Detroit, the state of Michigan, the University of Michigan, and the American Center for Mobility (ACM).

The funding will go toward the research, development, and testing of self-driving technologies in both the world-class facilities at the University of Michigan's Mcity, ACM and in the city of Detroit.



ACM is a smart city test center focused on the advanced and scientific research, testing, validation and self-certification of connected and automated vehicles and other mobility technologies at the historic 500-acre Willow Run site in Ypsilanti Township.

Ann Arbor SPARK promotes ACM as part of its efforts to drive economic prosperity in the region by attracting global brands and world-class talent here.

"The mobility industry as a whole is a key area of focus for Ann Arbor SPARK," said president and CEO Paul Krutko. "The talent that's here along with the industry heavyweights who have long had a presence in our region are incredibly attractive to businesses that are researching, developing, and manufacturing the next generation of transportation.

"This investment not only validates the value of the work being done at ACM, it proves there's no better place for this work to be done successfully. When SPARK issued the white paper ‘Ahead by a Century' in 2012, calling for a connected and autonomous testing facility of this type in our region, and led the effort to redevelop the Willow Run transmission plant as the site for ACM, this is just the type of success we envisioned."

