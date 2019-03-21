Software consultancy Atomic Object expands in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - It's no secret Ann Arbor is a booming tech hub, and recent news from Atomic Object only goes to show the tech scene is constantly growing here.

Last week, the software consultancy expanded its footprint in downtown Ann Arbor by extending its tenancy into an additional floor of its building on E. Washington St. and 5th Ave.

The newly renovated third floor will serve as a space to host clients and events for the growing company that designs custom software applications for businesses nationwide.

Atomic Object was founded in Grand Rapids in 2001 and opened its Ann Arbor office in 2013 when it acquired SRT Solutions. Since then, the company has built software for more than 30 clients, hosted numerous meetups and partners with local nonprofits and schools.

Internally, the employee-owned Certified B Corporation has grown its Ann Arbor office to 20 employees -- mostly software designers and developers.

"This city has turned out to be an excellent market for hiring talent," Atomic Object CEO Carl Erickson said in a statement. "It’s also a very interesting market for the kind of clients we love to work with: people who are investing in software to be their driving force and companies that are adequately capitalized."

Atomic Object has a unique approach to hiring. As part of its career development program, it launched what it calls the Atomic Accelerator to discover emerging talent. Acting as an accelerator, the program runs small cohorts with three to five newly-graduated computer science students who learn how to be consultants and gain professional skills over a two-year curriculum.

Since 2016, the company has hired 19 full-time employees through the accelerator program. The Ann Arbor office will start recruiting for its next cohort in the fall.

"We have the two elements we need to thrive," said Erickson. "A pool of clients who need our services and smart people who want to work for a company where their work matters."

To learn more, visit atomicobject.com.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.