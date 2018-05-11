Tech company ZOLLER Inc. moves headquarters to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Manufacturing technology company ZOLLER Inc. has just taken up residence in its new North American headquarters located at 3900 Research Park Drive.

The 44,000-square-foot facility currently houses 99 employees from U.S. corporate offices and boasts a 8,800-square-foot Industry 4.0 Tech Center.

The company is holding a grand opening celebration to formally inaugurate the facility on May 18 at its new headquarters. Admission to the event is free, but guests must register in advance.



Celebrations will take place from 5:30 p.m. to midnight and include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, strolling dinner and drinks, live music and dancing by The ShipHead Band and a Fun Zone with games for kids.

About ZOLLER Inc.

ZOLLER Inc. is the market leader in presetting and measuring technology, and offers smart innovative solutions for manufacturing processes. These solutions range from design to machined part, and the entire ZOLLER product line, are available for training and demonstration at the new facility. Presetter and measuring machines and spare parts are stocked in the warehouse for delivery to customers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

