Tech firm Nexient hires 100 new workers in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Nexient, the largest 100% U.S.-based software services firm in the country utilizing Agile development, is stepping up their hiring in 2019 as the demand from clients increases.

Last year, the Silicon Valley-based company pledged to create 300 new jobs in Michigan by 2020, but quickly surpassed those goals after it received a performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund worth $1.5 million.

Its primary delivery center opened in Ann Arbor in 2010, which supports hundreds of local jobs in development, quality engineering and digital product design.

According to company officials, demand from corporate clients (large enterprises and tech companies) outside the state is the reason for this further expansion.



"Our clients need to get to market fast and deliver great customer experiences," Nexient CEO Mark Orttung said in a statement. "Our Ann Arbor presence is helping us assemble nimble 'product teams on tap,' combining engineers, designers and strategists to build software people love to use."

Orttung also said Ann Arbor has proven to be an attractive spot for local recruitment, noting Tree Town's consistent rankings on best places to live lists.

“Michigan’s vibrant tech economy is attractive for fast-growing companies like Nexient,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which administers incentives and programs on behalf of the MSF. “Michigan is the place where high-tech talent demands can be met, and tech companies can grow. With a strong culture of innovation and learning, our state is a magnet for the software talent they need.”

Nexient has smaller tech hubs in Lansing and and Kokomo, Indiana, and has consulting teams on various client sites across the country.

As of Monday, Nexient is still looking to fill 19 jobs in Ann Arbor.

On Jan. 22, Nexient will be hosting a networking event for software professionals at its Ann Arbor office in partnership with HackerX.

