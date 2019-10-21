Tech Homecoming connects job seekers with Ann Arbor tech companies on Thanksgiving eve

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor region is a growing, thriving tech ecosystem and the companies located here are hiring in droves.

Ann Arbor SPARK wants to connect job seekers with some of the top companies in the region during Tech Homecoming on Nov. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. This free, happy-hour style event happens the night before Thanksgiving, hoping to attract job seekers returning to Michigan for the holiday.



"Tech Homecoming is a great occasion for job seekers to meet with several employers in a low-pressure setting," says Phil Santer, Ann Arbor SPARK senior vice president. "The participating companies have multiple openings and span the region's top industries, providing a lot of variety and depth for attendees."

Cahoots, one of Ann Arbor's newest co-working spaces, is hosting this year's event. The participating companies are: Alfa Jango; Atomic Object; DaySmart Software; Duo Security, now part of Cisco; InfoReady Corporation; KLA; PassiveBolt; Pillar, part of Accenture Industry X.0; Saganworks; Shoptelligence; Shopwindow; and SkySpecs.

KLA, a global organization that develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry, announced earlier this year that Ann Arbor would be the site of its second North American headquarters.

"We are thrilled to participate in our first Tech Homecoming," said John McLaughlin, KLA senior director and Ann Arbor site leader. "KLA chose Ann Arbor for its ability to attract top talent while offering our employees an exceptional quality of life."

Ann Arbor SPARK is collecting resumes and sharing them with participating companies ahead of the event. Details available with registration.

Visit AnnArborUSA.org/Tech-Homecoming for more information.

