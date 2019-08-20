These six Ann Arbor companies made Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 list

ANN ARBOR - Six local companies have made Inc. Magazine's annual fastest-growing companies list, better known as the Inc. 5000.

Each year, the publication releases its guide to the 5,000 most successful privately held companies in the country. Data includes three-year growth, revenue for the previous year and number of employees.

Here are the Ann Arbor-based companies that made the list, in order of ranking:

TGW Company - No. 1062

The consumer products service distributes goods via e-commerce channels and over traditional retail.

Founded: 2014

Leadership: Eugene Wang

2018 revenue: $3.6 million

Three-year growth: 394%

Employees: Eight

Previous Inc. 5000 rankings: 2018

Inc. also rated TGW Company the No. 20 top Michigan company of 2019.

For more information, visit tgwcompany.com.

Using the Magento e-commerce platform, the company serves high-transaction websites by developing custom Web services.

Founded: 2005

Leadership: Benjamin Lorenz

2018 revenue: $4.7 million

Three-year growth: 153%

Employees: 38

Previous Inc. 5000 rankings: 2018, 2017

Inc. also rated Human Element the No. 37 top Michigan company of 2019.

For more information, visit human-element.com.

The company provides its supply chain management software to hundreds of companies worldwide to help guarantee growth, profitability and quality service.

Founded: 2003

Leadership: Razat Gaurav

2018 revenue:$80.6 million

Three-year growth: 114%

Employees: 545

Previous Inc. 5000 rankings: 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014

Inc. also rated Human Element the No. 44 top Michigan company of 2019, and this year the company earned recognition as a 5-Time Inc. 5000 honoree.

For more information, visit llamasoft.com.

The company's application management software streamlines the application process, whether it be for school acceptance, grants or awards.

Founded: 2010

Leadership: Bhushan Kulkarni

2018 revenue: $3.1 million

Three-year growth: 89%

Employees: 24

Previous Inc. 5000 Rankings: 2018, 2017

"We’re not successful if our campus partners are not successful," Kulkarni said in a statement. "This achievement is a testament to our ability to listen to our partners, understand their needs, and develop solutions to alleviate their pain points. Our goal is to help our partners reduce administrative burdens so they can spend more time focused on advancing their missions."

For more information, visit inforeadycorp.com.

The software company designs and sells business management software for salons, tattoo shops and pet groomers. Its cloud-based service is available on PC and mobile.

Founded: 1999

Leadership: Jeff Dickerson

2018 revenue: $15.5 million

Three-year growth: 86%

Previous Inc. 5000 Rankings: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011

This year, DaySmart Software earned a recognition as a nine-Time Inc. 5000 honoree.

For more information, visit daysmart.com.

The custom apparel company has locations throughout the country and specializes in screen printing, digital printing and embroidery.

Founded: 2001

Leadership: Rishi Narayan, Ryan Gregg

2018 revenue: $28.4 million

Three-year growth: 60%

Employees: 250

Previous Inc. 5000 Rankings: 2018, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008

This year, Underground Printing recognition as a nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree.

To learn more, visit undergroundshirts.com.

