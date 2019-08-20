These six Ann Arbor companies made Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 list

ANN ARBOR - Six local companies have made Inc. Magazine's annual fastest-growing companies list, better known as the Inc. 5000.
Each year, the publication releases its guide to the 5,000 most successful privately held companies in the country. Data includes three-year growth, revenue for the previous year and number of employees.
Here are the Ann Arbor-based companies that made the list, in order of ranking:
TGW Company - No. 1062
The consumer products service distributes goods via e-commerce channels and over traditional retail.
- Founded: 2014
- Leadership: Eugene Wang
- 2018 revenue: $3.6 million
- Three-year growth: 394%
- Employees: Eight
- Previous Inc. 5000 rankings: 2018
Inc. also rated TGW Company the No. 20 top Michigan company of 2019.
For more information, visit tgwcompany.com.
Human Element - No. 2,559
Using the Magento e-commerce platform, the company serves high-transaction websites by developing custom Web services.
- Founded: 2005
- Leadership: Benjamin Lorenz
- 2018 revenue: $4.7 million
- Three-year growth: 153%
- Employees: 38
- Previous Inc. 5000 rankings: 2018, 2017
Inc. also rated Human Element the No. 37 top Michigan company of 2019.
For more information, visit human-element.com.
LLamasoft - No. 3,200
The company provides its supply chain management software to hundreds of companies worldwide to help guarantee growth, profitability and quality service.
- Founded: 2003
- Leadership: Razat Gaurav
- 2018 revenue:$80.6 million
- Three-year growth: 114%
- Employees: 545
- Previous Inc. 5000 rankings: 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014
Inc. also rated Human Element the No. 44 top Michigan company of 2019, and this year the company earned recognition as a 5-Time Inc. 5000 honoree.
For more information, visit llamasoft.com.
InfoReady - No. 3,786
The company's application management software streamlines the application process, whether it be for school acceptance, grants or awards.
- Founded: 2010
- Leadership: Bhushan Kulkarni
- 2018 revenue: $3.1 million
- Three-year growth: 89%
- Employees: 24
- Previous Inc. 5000 Rankings: 2018, 2017
"We’re not successful if our campus partners are not successful," Kulkarni said in a statement. "This achievement is a testament to our ability to listen to our partners, understand their needs, and develop solutions to alleviate their pain points. Our goal is to help our partners reduce administrative burdens so they can spend more time focused on advancing their missions."
For more information, visit inforeadycorp.com.
DaySmart Software - No. 3,875
The software company designs and sells business management software for salons, tattoo shops and pet groomers. Its cloud-based service is available on PC and mobile.
- Founded: 1999
- Leadership: Jeff Dickerson
- 2018 revenue: $15.5 million
- Three-year growth: 86%
- Previous Inc. 5000 Rankings: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011
This year, DaySmart Software earned a recognition as a nine-Time Inc. 5000 honoree.
For more information, visit daysmart.com.
Underground Printing - No. 4,694
The custom apparel company has locations throughout the country and specializes in screen printing, digital printing and embroidery.
- Founded: 2001
- Leadership: Rishi Narayan, Ryan Gregg
- 2018 revenue: $28.4 million
- Three-year growth: 60%
- Employees: 250
- Previous Inc. 5000 Rankings: 2018, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008
This year, Underground Printing recognition as a nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree.
Read: Underground Printing: The story behind Ann Arbor's custom T-shirt company
To learn more, visit undergroundshirts.com.
