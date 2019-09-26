These U-M alumni founded a startup to streamline end-of-life decisions

ANN ARBOR - It's life's toughest talk: End of life wishes.

Elisabeth Michel and Ann Duong, a pair of University of Michigan alumni and co-founders of Canopy, a new platform that helps people discuss, create and share end-of-life health care decisions, met while attending different summer programs in Rwanda while still in school.

Once back in Ann Arbor, they teamed up with their third co-founder, Brandon Keelean, to compete in Innovation Action at U-M's School of Public Health with the Canopy concept. After receiving feedback from caregivers and those who lost loved ones who wished the end-of-life experience had been more straightforward, they realized they were onto something.

They designed a user-friendly platform that helps people make end-of-life decisions step by step and allows them to share it with health care providers, family and friends.

Canopy is currently in its beta phase and is housed at Ann Arbor SPARK.

To learn more, visit www.canopy.tools.

