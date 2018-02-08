U-M's Mcity announces second-phase funding Affiliate members

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan's automated vehicle testing facility, Mcity, has some big news.

Over the next three years, 42 companies will invest $150,000 each in the public-private research and development initiative.

The Affiliate members come from various industry sectors, from car manufacturers to insurance providers and suppliers.

This reflects -- and confirms -- Mcity's role as a leader in connecting companies to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicle technology and the headway it's made in the fields of traffic safety, energy conservation and accessibility.

"Motor vehicle crashes kill about 37,000 people every year in the United States and 1.2 million people globally every year," Huei Peng, Mcity director and the Roger L. McCarthy professor of mechanical engineering at U-M, said in a press release. "If we use new technologies right, we can save lives."



Members of Mcity's Leadership Circle hold a meeting (Photo: Mcity)

In addition to Affiliate members, Mcity has 11 member companies that make up its Leadership Circle, with each member committing $1 million over a three-year period to support Mcity's ongoing programs.

"Subaru is looking forward to further collaboration with Mcity in the future," Subaru Vice President Kiminaga Shirakawa said in a press release. "The various connectivity and sensor-oriented tests that we have performed within the Mcity (Test Facility) environment, along with the potential for autonomous vehicle technology development, make Mcity a very beneficial resource for our company."

To date, Mcity has invested roughly $20 million in 40 separate R&D projects.

"Bringing together industry, government and academia, Mcity is the only advanced mobility R&D center that combines early-stage research; testing in the state-of-the-art, real-world environment of the Mcity Test Facility; and on-road vehicle deployments to further prove new technologies." - Mcity

Below is a complete list of second-phase funding Affiliate member companies:

3M

Aisin Group

Analog Devices

BMW

Changan Automobile

Cohda Wireless

Deloitte Consulting

Desjardins

Fortive

GAC Motor

Harada

Harman

HERE

Hitachi

Iteris

J.D. Power

Lear Corporation

Magna

Mechanical Simulation

Microsoft

Miller Canfield

NAVYA

Nexteer Automotive

OnBoard Security

PolySync

PPG

Progressive Insurance

Realtime Technologies

Renesas Electronics

SAIC Motor

Savari

SF Motors

Subaru

Swift Navigation

TASS International

Velodyne LiDAR

Veoneer

Visteon

Warner, Norcross & Judd

Zenuity

ZF

