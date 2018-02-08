U-M's Mcity announces second-phase funding Affiliate members

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan's automated vehicle testing facility, Mcity, has some big news.
Over the next three years, 42 companies will invest $150,000 each in the public-private research and development initiative.
The Affiliate members come from various industry sectors, from car manufacturers to insurance providers and suppliers.
This reflects -- and confirms -- Mcity's role as a leader in connecting companies to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicle technology and the headway it's made in the fields of traffic safety, energy conservation and accessibility.
"Motor vehicle crashes kill about 37,000 people every year in the United States and 1.2 million people globally every year," Huei Peng, Mcity director and the Roger L. McCarthy professor of mechanical engineering at U-M, said in a press release. "If we use new technologies right, we can save lives."
Members of Mcity's Leadership Circle hold a meeting (Photo: Mcity)
In addition to Affiliate members, Mcity has 11 member companies that make up its Leadership Circle, with each member committing $1 million over a three-year period to support Mcity's ongoing programs.
"Subaru is looking forward to further collaboration with Mcity in the future," Subaru Vice President Kiminaga Shirakawa said in a press release. "The various connectivity and sensor-oriented tests that we have performed within the Mcity (Test Facility) environment, along with the potential for autonomous vehicle technology development, make Mcity a very beneficial resource for our company."
To date, Mcity has invested roughly $20 million in 40 separate R&D projects.
"Bringing together industry, government and academia, Mcity is the only advanced mobility R&D center that combines early-stage research; testing in the state-of-the-art, real-world environment of the Mcity Test Facility; and on-road vehicle deployments to further prove new technologies." - Mcity
Below is a complete list of second-phase funding Affiliate member companies:
3M
Aisin Group
Analog Devices
BMW
Changan Automobile
Cohda Wireless
Deloitte Consulting
Desjardins
Fortive
GAC Motor
Harada
Harman
HERE
Hitachi
Iteris
J.D. Power
Lear Corporation
Magna
Mechanical Simulation
Microsoft
Miller Canfield
NAVYA
Nexteer Automotive
OnBoard Security
PolySync
PPG
Progressive Insurance
Realtime Technologies
Renesas Electronics
SAIC Motor
Savari
SF Motors
Subaru
Swift Navigation
TASS International
Velodyne LiDAR
Veoneer
Visteon
Warner, Norcross & Judd
Zenuity
ZF
