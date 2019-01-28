UM offering free online course on self-driving vehicle technology in February

Huei Peng, director of U-M's autonomous vehicle technology testing facility, Mcity, will be instructing the course with other experts (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Want to learn more about autonomous vehicle technology from experts at the University of Michigan's Mcity? Now is your chance.

UM will be offering an online teach-out from Feb. 4-24 that is free and open to the public.

As researchers at Mcity test and develop driverless vehicle technology for some of the biggest automakers in the world, they understand that society welcoming the technology as well as the legal implications are real challenges to be considered.

"We need to make progress on all of these fronts in order for the technology to change society, just as the internet and smartphones have totally changed our society," Huei Peng, director of Mcity, said in a statement.

Peng says that driverless vehicles are, in fact, safer than those driven by people. And as research progresses, the technology is improving and is getting more affordable.

What to expect:



Participants in the teach-out will hear from leading experts in tech, accessibility and equity, law and societal change address the following topics:

What is a self-driving car? What is an automated or driverless vehicle?

What are the major legal questions?

What can we do to prepare?

How do we build trust in this new technology?

How are we testing this technology and when can we expect to see it on the roads?

How is this going to change our modern society?

How are people thinking about accessibility and equity?

The online learning event, or teach-out, is modeled after the popular teach-ins that started at U-M in the 1960s. It has been developed by the Office of Academic Innovation and will be delivered via the online learning platform, Coursera.

Faculty involved hail from the fields of public policy, engineering, law, sociology, information and political science.

Contributors include Peng as well as leading figures at Mcity, and others from UM's Tech Transfer.

Click here to enroll in the course.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.