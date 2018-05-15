What to expect at Ann Arbor SPARK's Tech Trek on June 15

ANN ARBOR - Come celebrate local innovation in true Ann Arbor style -- a full-fledged street party downtown on June 15.

After a successful first run last year, Ann Arbor SPARK's Tech Talk is back by popular demand from 9 a.m. to noon.

The free event will be held at The Michigan Theater and will feature inspirational speakers in the style of TED Talks from some of Ann Arbor's most influential business leaders.



"Tech Talk was an incredible success last year and proved to be an interesting and valuable addition to Tech Trek," Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK’s president and CEO, said in a press release. "The event is an opportunity to hear from visionary thought leaders in our community and is a way for the community to be exposed to the remarkable technology being developed right here in this region."





This year's speakers:

Trey Boynton, diversity and inclusion manager at Duo Security

Jamal El-Mokadem, director of quality assurance at Barracuda

Dave Forman, managing director at Pillar Technology

Larry Freed, CEO of Give and Take

Kimberly Gamez, founder and CEO of Mi Padrino

Rachna Govani, CEO and co-founder of Foodstand

Ryan Kennel, office director at FordLabs

Laura Khoury, founder and CEO of Shoptelligence

Lisa McLaughlin, co-founder and co-CEO of Workit Health

Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO of AdAdapted

Kenneth Natoli, director of delivery technology at Domino’s Pizza

Shawn Planko, engineering manager at Expedia

Ann Marie Sastry, president and CEO of Amesite

While entrance to Tech Talk is free, registration is required as seating is limited.

For more information and to register, visit www.annarborusa.org/techtrek.





Immediately following Tech Talk, Bank of Ann Arbor will present the Live at Tech Trek music festival from noon to 7 p.m. on the corner of Washington and South Fifth Avenue.

Artists include:

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jacob Sigman

Sydney-based Grammy-nominated trio Mansionair

"The Voice" finalist Laith Al-Saadi

Following their performances, a DJ will take the stage to keep Tech Trek activities pulsing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To read more about how Tech Trek works, click here.

Check-in locations for Tech Trek:

SPARK Central Innovation Center: 330 E. Liberty St.

Barracuda Networks: 317 Maynard St.

Bank of Ann Arbor: 125 S. 5th Ave.

On Washington Street between S. Fifth Avenue and Division, trekkers will find the inaugural Mobility Row, where autonomous vehicles and self-driving shuttles from 18 mobility companies will be on full display.

All of these events are part of Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 series, which runs over the course of three days. Learn more about the a2Tech360 program by visiting www.annarborusa.org/a2tech360.



