Ann Arbor teenager accused of murder charged with organizing another murder while in custody

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Xavier Payne, a 17-year-old boy from Ann Arbor accused of murder, was charged with trying to arrange another murder while in custody.

According to court documents, Payne was charged Oct. 15 with two counts of solicitation of murder while awaiting trial for a deadly 2017 shooting.

Payne was arrested by the Pittsfield Township Police Department in April 2017 on suspicion of his involvement with the shooting death of 19-year-old Brandon Cross.

He is currently being held without bond at the Washtenaw County Jail. He is expected to return to court Dec. 11.

