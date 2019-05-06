Tenth annual Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival to take place June 14, 15, 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich - From June 14 to June 16, learn about the wonderful world of comic arts at the Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival.

With programs scheduled throughout all three days, A2CAF helps comic books fans meet comic makers, artists and other comic creatives for free.

A collaborative effort by Kids Read Comics and the Ann Arbor District Library, the not-so-typical comic convention brings guest artists and comic connoisseurs to the library for activities with attendees.

While the 2019 programming schedule has yet to be finalized, expected events include workshops, demonstrations, art activities, keynote speakers, A2 Inkubate (a pre-festival session for librarians, educators and cartoonists), crafts in the AADL’s Secret Lab and artist talks.

Many events will be held at the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library but some may be held off-site throughout Ann Arbor.

Every year the guest list of authors, illustrators and cool people keeps growing and this year, more than 50 authors are scheduled to attend. Guests include Jerry Craft, Lucy Knisley, Raul the Third, Wendy and Richard Pini, Raina Telgemeier, Pranas T. Maujokaitis, The Shake Ups, Lee Cherolis, Himashi Hewagama, SRSLY Coalition, Emily Zelasko and many more.

See the full list here.



Along with its numerous guests in Artist Alley, reader-nominated artists and authors will also receive Kids Comics Awards during the 2019 convention.



The Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival will be held on June 14, 15 and 16 at the Ann Arbor District Library. Photo | Kids Read Comics & Ann Arbor District Library

For more information or to see updates about programs and guest list, visit the A2CAF website.

The Ann Arbor District Library is at 343 S. 5th Avenue.



More About Kids Read Comics

Kids Read Comics was founded by Chelsea youth and teen librarian Edith Donnell, cartoonist and educator Jerzy Drozd of Ann Arbor, comic shop owners Dan & Katie Merritt of Dearborn and comic book writer Dan Mishkin of East Lansing.

