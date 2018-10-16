Terminal Coding Competition to be held at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Like to code? Make it a career. On Oct. 27, the Society of Women Engineers at the University of Michigan and Correlation One will be hosting the Terminal Coding Competition at the UM Michigan League from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sponsored by Citadel, the competition, which is open to those who have registered, has prizes worth over $2,000. There will also be networking opportunities with recruiters, free food and chances to get hands-on experience with the gaming side of the technology industry.

The application deadline is Oct. 22, so register while you can or check out the Facebook page for more information.

Registration page for the Terminal Coding Competition at Michigan. Credit | Correlation One

Terminal is an online game where players create algorithms to continue playing the game. Build algorithms to gain control of the Terminal and showcase your coding talents by besting other players with your impressive gaming skills.

